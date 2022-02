Beijing Enterprises Holdings was founded in 1997 and it is the listed flagship of the Beijing municipal government. It has a diversified business portfolio with focus on public utilities, including gas distribution and transmission, sewage and water treatment, and waste-to-energy business. It also invests in an upstream Russia oil and gas company, and owns 80% of Yanjing Brewery, one of the leading domestic brewers. The business mix is approximately two thirds in gas transmission and distribution, with the rest in water, waste treatment, upstream oil and gas, and beer businesses.