Beijing Enterprises Environment Group Ltd is an investment holding company focused on the waste treatment business. It operates through segments namely; The Solid Waste Treatment segment is engaged in the construction and operation of waste incineration plants, waste treatment and the sale of electricity and steam. It is responsible for generating the major share of the company's revenue. The landscaping services segment and the Corporate and Other segment is engaged in property investment. Beijing Enterprises has most of the activities dedicated to the Chinese market.

Beijing Enterprises Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beijing Enterprises (BJGDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beijing Enterprises (OTCPK: BJGDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beijing Enterprises's (BJGDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beijing Enterprises.

Q

What is the target price for Beijing Enterprises (BJGDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Beijing Enterprises

Q

Current Stock Price for Beijing Enterprises (BJGDF)?

A

The stock price for Beijing Enterprises (OTCPK: BJGDF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beijing Enterprises (BJGDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beijing Enterprises.

Q

When is Beijing Enterprises (OTCPK:BJGDF) reporting earnings?

A

Beijing Enterprises does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beijing Enterprises (BJGDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beijing Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does Beijing Enterprises (BJGDF) operate in?

A

Beijing Enterprises is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.