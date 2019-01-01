Beijing Enterprises Environment Group Ltd is an investment holding company focused on the waste treatment business. It operates through segments namely; The Solid Waste Treatment segment is engaged in the construction and operation of waste incineration plants, waste treatment and the sale of electricity and steam. It is responsible for generating the major share of the company's revenue. The landscaping services segment and the Corporate and Other segment is engaged in property investment. Beijing Enterprises has most of the activities dedicated to the Chinese market.