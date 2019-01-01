ñol

Beijing Capital Land
(OTC:BJCLF)
0.0011
00
Sep 28
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.3
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 4.4B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap4.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Beijing Capital Land (OTC:BJCLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Beijing Capital Land reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Beijing Capital Land using advanced sorting and filters.

Beijing Capital Land Questions & Answers

Q
When is Beijing Capital Land (OTC:BJCLF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Beijing Capital Land

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Beijing Capital Land (OTC:BJCLF)?
A

There are no earnings for Beijing Capital Land

Q
What were Beijing Capital Land’s (OTC:BJCLF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Beijing Capital Land

