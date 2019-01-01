QQQ
Beijing Capital Land Ltd is a company that is principally engaged in property development and investment, commercial property operation, property consulting services, and investment holding. The company's core business is real estate development and sales in Beijing, Tianjin, Chengdu, and Chongqing, and other areas, such as Wuxi, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Huzhou, Wanning, Shenyang, Xi'an, and so on. The group identified eight reportable segments which are Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Chengyu, Other segments which are mainly engaged in real estate development, Outlets business segment, Other investment property segment and Primary land development segment. The company generated the majority of its revenue from real estate development and sales.

Beijing Capital Land Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beijing Capital Land (BJCLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beijing Capital Land (OTCEM: BJCLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Beijing Capital Land's (BJCLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beijing Capital Land.

Q

What is the target price for Beijing Capital Land (BJCLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Beijing Capital Land

Q

Current Stock Price for Beijing Capital Land (BJCLF)?

A

The stock price for Beijing Capital Land (OTCEM: BJCLF) is $0.0011 last updated Tue Sep 28 2021 13:30:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beijing Capital Land (BJCLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beijing Capital Land.

Q

When is Beijing Capital Land (OTCEM:BJCLF) reporting earnings?

A

Beijing Capital Land does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beijing Capital Land (BJCLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beijing Capital Land.

Q

What sector and industry does Beijing Capital Land (BJCLF) operate in?

A

Beijing Capital Land is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.