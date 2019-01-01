Beijing Capital Land Ltd is a company that is principally engaged in property development and investment, commercial property operation, property consulting services, and investment holding. The company's core business is real estate development and sales in Beijing, Tianjin, Chengdu, and Chongqing, and other areas, such as Wuxi, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Huzhou, Wanning, Shenyang, Xi'an, and so on. The group identified eight reportable segments which are Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Chengyu, Other segments which are mainly engaged in real estate development, Outlets business segment, Other investment property segment and Primary land development segment. The company generated the majority of its revenue from real estate development and sales.