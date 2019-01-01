ñol

Bio View
(OTCEM:BIVWF)
0.9666
00
At close: Jun 15
0.9637
-0.0029[-0.30%]
After Hours: 8:23AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.97 - 0.98
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 13.7M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap13.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.08
Total Float-

Bio View (OTC:BIVWF), Key Statistics

Bio View (OTC: BIVWF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
9.8M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
12.7M
Total Assets
40M
Total Liabilities
12.7M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.29
Gross Margin
58.33%
Net Margin
13.5%
EBIT Margin
16.85%
EBITDA Margin
21.43%
Operating Margin
12.24%