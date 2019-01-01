ñol

Bitterroot Res
(OTCPK:BITTF)
0.056
-0.0011[-1.96%]
At close: May 26
0.0812
0.0252[45.00%]
After Hours: 8:18AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.06 - 0.06
52 Week High/Low0.04 - 0.16
Open / Close0.06 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 88.5M
Vol / Avg.50K / 56.1K
Mkt Cap5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.07
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Bitterroot Res (OTC:BITTF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bitterroot Res reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bitterroot Res using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Bitterroot Res Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bitterroot Res (OTCPK:BITTF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Bitterroot Res

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bitterroot Res (OTCPK:BITTF)?
A

There are no earnings for Bitterroot Res

Q
What were Bitterroot Res’s (OTCPK:BITTF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Bitterroot Res

