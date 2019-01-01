ñol

Biotage
(OTCPK:BITGF)
16.50
00
Last update: 2:19PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16.5 - 31.08
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 66M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E49.29
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield0.16/0.96%
Payout Ratio45.59
EPS1.08
Total Float-

Biotage (OTC:BITGF), Key Statistics

Biotage (OTC: BITGF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.3B
Trailing P/E
49.29
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
51.1
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
7.97
Price / Book (mrq)
7.35
Price / EBITDA
28.8
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
33.39
Earnings Yield
2.03%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.05
Beta
-0.21
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
2.24
Tangible Book value per share
0.62
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
601M
Total Assets
2.1B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.18
Gross Margin
62.44%
Net Margin
18.39%
EBIT Margin
24.87%
EBITDA Margin
30.83%
Operating Margin
24.87%