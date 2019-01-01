Biotage (OTC:BITGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$386M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Biotage using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Biotage Questions & Answers
When is Biotage (OTCPK:BITGF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Biotage
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Biotage (OTCPK:BITGF)?
There are no earnings for Biotage
What were Biotage’s (OTCPK:BITGF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Biotage
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.