QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.17/0.67%
52 Wk
24.9 - 31.08
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
48.08
Open
-
P/E
75.8
EPS
0.81
Shares
66.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Biotage AB provides separation technology and solutions for analytical and organic chemistry from research to commercial analytical laboratories and industrial applications. The company has divided its products into the areas of organic chemistry, analytical chemistry, and industrial products. Its product portfolio encompasses biotage extrahera, biotage pressure, gravity rack, cartridge processing stations etc. Its clients include government agencies, academic institutions and the pharmaceutical and food industries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Biotage Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biotage (BITGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biotage (OTCPK: BITGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biotage's (BITGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Biotage.

Q

What is the target price for Biotage (BITGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Biotage

Q

Current Stock Price for Biotage (BITGF)?

A

The stock price for Biotage (OTCPK: BITGF) is $25 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 14:30:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biotage (BITGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biotage.

Q

When is Biotage (OTCPK:BITGF) reporting earnings?

A

Biotage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Biotage (BITGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biotage.

Q

What sector and industry does Biotage (BITGF) operate in?

A

Biotage is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.