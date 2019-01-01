ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bitfarms
(NASDAQ:BITF)
1.7137
0.0337[2.01%]
Last update: 3:39PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.61 - 1.76
52 Week High/Low1.64 - 9.36
Open / Close1.65 / -
Float / Outstanding184.1M / 203.1M
Vol / Avg.4.3M / 5.1M
Mkt Cap348.1M
P/E8
50d Avg. Price2.98
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.05
Total Float184.1M

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF), Key Statistics

Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
319.5M
Trailing P/E
8
Forward P/E
11.31
PE Ratio (TTM)
17.4
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.75
Price / Book (mrq)
0.74
Price / EBITDA
3.15
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.18
Earnings Yield
12.5%
Price change 1 M
0.58
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
2.26
Tangible Book value per share
2.17
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
179.4M
Total Assets
639.1M
Total Liabilities
179.4M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
41.81%
Net Margin
16.27%
EBIT Margin
31.57%
EBITDA Margin
48.87%
Operating Margin
26.99%