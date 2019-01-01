ñol

BlackRock Multi-Sector
(NYSE:BIT)
14.7845
0.1645[1.13%]
Last update: 3:28PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low14.67 - 14.87
52 Week High/Low14.46 - 19.21
Open / Close14.67 / -
Float / Outstanding37.6M / 37.6M
Vol / Avg.112.5K / 118K
Mkt Cap556.6M
P/E8.12
50d Avg. Price15.64
Div / Yield1.48/10.15%
Payout Ratio82.47
EPS-
Total Float37.6M

BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT), Key Statistics

BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE: BIT) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
8.12
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.12
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
7.99
Price / Book (mrq)
0.81
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
12.31%
Price change 1 M
0.93
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.49
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
17.97
Tangible Book value per share
17.97
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
476M
Total Assets
1.2B
Total Liabilities
476M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -