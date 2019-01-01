QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
547.7K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
11M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Baltic International USA Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Baltic Intl USA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Baltic Intl USA (BISA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baltic Intl USA (OTCPK: BISA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Baltic Intl USA's (BISA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Baltic Intl USA.

Q

What is the target price for Baltic Intl USA (BISA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Baltic Intl USA

Q

Current Stock Price for Baltic Intl USA (BISA)?

A

The stock price for Baltic Intl USA (OTCPK: BISA) is $0.0499 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:42:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Baltic Intl USA (BISA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Baltic Intl USA.

Q

When is Baltic Intl USA (OTCPK:BISA) reporting earnings?

A

Baltic Intl USA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Baltic Intl USA (BISA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baltic Intl USA.

Q

What sector and industry does Baltic Intl USA (BISA) operate in?

A

Baltic Intl USA is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.