BCI Minerals Ltd is an Australia-based resources company, managing a diversified portfolio of mineral interests. Its assets include Buckland, Mardie Salt, Carnegie Potash, and other exploration projects including Marble bar, Black Hills, and Maitland. The company earns potential iron ore royalties over third party projects located in the Pilbara. It holds an interest in Mardie Salt & Potash Project, Carnegie Potash Project, and Iron Valley Iron Ore Mine. The firm has four reportable segments being; Iron Valley, Mardie, Buckland and Other (Corporate and other assets). Sales revenue comprises iron ore sales in Australia.