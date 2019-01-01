QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 0.41
Mkt Cap
379.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
12.15
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
BCI Minerals Ltd is an Australia-based resources company, managing a diversified portfolio of mineral interests. Its assets include Buckland, Mardie Salt, Carnegie Potash, and other exploration projects including Marble bar, Black Hills, and Maitland. The company earns potential iron ore royalties over third party projects located in the Pilbara. It holds an interest in Mardie Salt & Potash Project, Carnegie Potash Project, and Iron Valley Iron Ore Mine. The firm has four reportable segments being; Iron Valley, Mardie, Buckland and Other (Corporate and other assets). Sales revenue comprises iron ore sales in Australia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BCI Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BCI Minerals (BIRNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BCI Minerals (OTCPK: BIRNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BCI Minerals's (BIRNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BCI Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for BCI Minerals (BIRNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BCI Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for BCI Minerals (BIRNF)?

A

The stock price for BCI Minerals (OTCPK: BIRNF) is $0.315 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 14:33:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BCI Minerals (BIRNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BCI Minerals.

Q

When is BCI Minerals (OTCPK:BIRNF) reporting earnings?

A

BCI Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BCI Minerals (BIRNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BCI Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does BCI Minerals (BIRNF) operate in?

A

BCI Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.