QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Birchcliff Energy
(OTCPK:BIREF)
8.885
-0.135[-1.50%]
Last update: 3:28PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low8.82 - 9.12
52 Week High/Low2.73 - 9.1
Open / Close9.12 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 264.7M
Vol / Avg.157.2K / 94.8K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E7.64
50d Avg. Price7.3
Div / Yield0.06/0.68%
Payout Ratio1.99
EPS0.47
Total Float-

Birchcliff Energy (OTC:BIREF), Dividends

Birchcliff Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Birchcliff Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.81%

Annual Dividend

$0.04

Last Dividend

Mar 15

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Birchcliff Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 11, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Birchcliff Energy ($BIREF) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.02

Q
What is the dividend yield for Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF)?
A

The most current yield for Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) is 0.86% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

