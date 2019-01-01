ñol

Bioceres Crop Solutions
(NASDAQ:BIOX)
14.24
0.39[2.82%]
Last update: 3:17PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low14 - 14.5
52 Week High/Low10.21 - 16.43
Open / Close14 / -
Float / Outstanding13.2M / 45.8M
Vol / Avg.43K / 83.6K
Mkt Cap652.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price13.19
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.16
Total Float13.2M

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX), Dividends

Bioceres Crop Solutions issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bioceres Crop Solutions generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Bioceres Crop Solutions Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bioceres Crop Solutions.

Q
What date did I need to own Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bioceres Crop Solutions.

Q
How much per share is the next Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bioceres Crop Solutions.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bioceres Crop Solutions.

