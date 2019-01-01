QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 8:17AM
Biotech Acquisition Co is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Biotech Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biotech Acquisition (BIOTU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ: BIOTU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biotech Acquisition's (BIOTU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Biotech Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Biotech Acquisition (BIOTU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Biotech Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Biotech Acquisition (BIOTU)?

A

The stock price for Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ: BIOTU) is $9.93 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biotech Acquisition (BIOTU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biotech Acquisition.

Q

When is Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTU) reporting earnings?

A

Biotech Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Biotech Acquisition (BIOTU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biotech Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Biotech Acquisition (BIOTU) operate in?

A

Biotech Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.