Bioqual
(OTCPK:BIOQ)
70.00
00
Last update: 12:55PM
15 minutes delayed

Bioqual (OTC:BIOQ), Dividends

Bioqual issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bioqual generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.48%

Annual Dividend

$1.25

Last Dividend

Sep 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Bioqual Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bioqual (BIOQ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bioqual. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.25 on October 20, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own Bioqual (BIOQ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bioqual (BIOQ). The last dividend payout was on October 20, 2021 and was $1.25

Q
How much per share is the next Bioqual (BIOQ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bioqual (BIOQ). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.25 on October 20, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bioqual (OTCPK:BIOQ)?
A

Bioqual has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Bioqual (BIOQ) was $1.25 and was paid out next on October 20, 2021.

