Biolase
(NASDAQ:BIOL)
Biolase, Inc. - Common Stock recently split on Friday, April 29, 2022 with a ratio of 1:25
4.76
-0.03[-0.63%]
Last update: 2:56PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low4.71 - 4.95
52 Week High/Low0.2 - 5.72
Open / Close4.74 / -
Float / Outstanding6.1M / 6.2M
Vol / Avg.25.2K / 929K
Mkt Cap29.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.87
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.81
Total Float6.1M

Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL), Key Statistics

Biolase (NASDAQ: BIOL) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
23.8M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.71
Price / Book (mrq)
1.44
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-45.51%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.03
Beta
2.05
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
3.34
Tangible Book value per share
2.86
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
29.6M
Total Assets
50.2M
Total Liabilities
29.6M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
46.52%
Net Margin
-49.11%
EBIT Margin
-42.55%
EBITDA Margin
-41.4%
Operating Margin
-41.37%