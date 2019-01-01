Biocartis Group NV is a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics company. It provides diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the patients, clinicians, payers, and industry. The firm has developed an MDx Idylla molecular diagnostic system for oncology and infectious disease segments. Its products include EGFR mutation assay, BRAF mutation test, NRAS mutation test, respiratory panel, etc. The firm derives the majority of its revenues from product sales.