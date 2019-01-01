QQQ
Biocartis Group NV is a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics company. It provides diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the patients, clinicians, payers, and industry. The firm has developed an MDx Idylla molecular diagnostic system for oncology and infectious disease segments. Its products include EGFR mutation assay, BRAF mutation test, NRAS mutation test, respiratory panel, etc. The firm derives the majority of its revenues from product sales.

Biocartis Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biocartis Group (BIOGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biocartis Group (OTCPK: BIOGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Biocartis Group's (BIOGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Biocartis Group.

Q

What is the target price for Biocartis Group (BIOGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Biocartis Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Biocartis Group (BIOGF)?

A

The stock price for Biocartis Group (OTCPK: BIOGF) is $4.5 last updated Thu Oct 14 2021 14:16:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biocartis Group (BIOGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biocartis Group.

Q

When is Biocartis Group (OTCPK:BIOGF) reporting earnings?

A

Biocartis Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Biocartis Group (BIOGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biocartis Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Biocartis Group (BIOGF) operate in?

A

Biocartis Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.