There is no Press for this Ticker
Bionoid Pharma Inc is a cannabis company that cultivates, extracts, tests, and distributes organic hemp, cannabinoid, and related products. Its products aid in decreasing pain, improving recovery time, enhancing performance, and enhance physical well-being.

Analyst Ratings

Bionoid Pharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bionoid Pharma (BINP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bionoid Pharma (OTCPK: BINP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bionoid Pharma's (BINP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bionoid Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for Bionoid Pharma (BINP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bionoid Pharma

Q

Current Stock Price for Bionoid Pharma (BINP)?

A

The stock price for Bionoid Pharma (OTCPK: BINP) is $2.15 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:33:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bionoid Pharma (BINP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bionoid Pharma.

Q

When is Bionoid Pharma (OTCPK:BINP) reporting earnings?

A

Bionoid Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bionoid Pharma (BINP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bionoid Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Bionoid Pharma (BINP) operate in?

A

Bionoid Pharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.