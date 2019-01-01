QQQ
Bitmis Corp intends to commence operations in the business of consulting in Thailand. It plans to provide business-consulting services to entities and individuals. The company also intends to offer investment portfolio formation, crediting, tax planning, obtaining the certificate of the Board of Investment of Thailand and legal services.

Bitmis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bitmis (BIMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bitmis (OTCEM: BIMT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bitmis's (BIMT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bitmis.

Q

What is the target price for Bitmis (BIMT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bitmis

Q

Current Stock Price for Bitmis (BIMT)?

A

The stock price for Bitmis (OTCEM: BIMT) is $4.99 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 13:52:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bitmis (BIMT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bitmis.

Q

When is Bitmis (OTCEM:BIMT) reporting earnings?

A

Bitmis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bitmis (BIMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bitmis.

Q

What sector and industry does Bitmis (BIMT) operate in?

A

Bitmis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.