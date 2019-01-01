QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
BioNeutra International Ltd currently has no business.

BioNeutra International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BioNeutra International (BIMO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BioNeutra International (OTCPK: BIMO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BioNeutra International's (BIMO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BioNeutra International.

Q

What is the target price for BioNeutra International (BIMO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BioNeutra International

Q

Current Stock Price for BioNeutra International (BIMO)?

A

The stock price for BioNeutra International (OTCPK: BIMO) is $0.005 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 17:15:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BioNeutra International (BIMO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioNeutra International.

Q

When is BioNeutra International (OTCPK:BIMO) reporting earnings?

A

BioNeutra International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BioNeutra International (BIMO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BioNeutra International.

Q

What sector and industry does BioNeutra International (BIMO) operate in?

A

BioNeutra International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.