Ignite Intl Brands (OTC:BILZF), Key Statistics

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Ignite Intl Brands
(OTCQX:BILZF)
0.50
0.0339[7.28%]
Last update: 12:11PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.47 - 0.51
52 Week High/Low0.32 - 1.48
Open / Close0.47 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 309.7M
Vol / Avg.8.8K / 24.4K
Mkt Cap154.8M
P/E29.8
50d Avg. Price0.63
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.03
Total Float-

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
158.4M
Trailing P/E
29.8
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
28.97
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.39
Price / Book (mrq)
8.31
Price / EBITDA
21.31
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
23.03
Earnings Yield
3.36%
Price change 1 M
0.74
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.06
Tangible Book value per share
0.06
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
38M
Total Assets
60.3M
Total Liabilities
38M
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.44
Gross Margin
31.86%
Net Margin
15.87%
EBIT Margin
17.47%
EBITDA Margin
17.61%
Operating Margin
20.59%