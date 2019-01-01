ñol

Bill.com Holdings
(NYSE:BILL)
Why is it moving?
Shares of technology and software companies are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following recent weakness. The tech sector has been highly volatile amid rate hike concerns and has seen a sell off this year.
116.05
4.31[3.86%]
Last update: 2:56PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low107.79 - 117.67
52 Week High/Low89.87 - 348.5
Open / Close109.36 / -
Float / Outstanding99.7M / 104.3M
Vol / Avg.992.2K / 2.4M
Mkt Cap12.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price177.39
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.84
Total Float99.7M

Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL), Key Statistics

Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
10.7B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
20.92
Price / Book (mrq)
2.86
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-2.58%
Price change 1 M
0.65
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
39.02
Tangible Book value per share
12.02
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
5.1B
Total Assets
9.2B
Total Liabilities
5.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
77.63%
Net Margin
-51.96%
EBIT Margin
-51.01%
EBITDA Margin
-37.25%
Operating Margin
-49.84%