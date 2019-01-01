Kinovo (OTC:BILBF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Kinovo using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Kinovo Questions & Answers
When is Kinovo (OTCPK:BILBF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Kinovo
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kinovo (OTCPK:BILBF)?
There are no earnings for Kinovo
What were Kinovo’s (OTCPK:BILBF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Kinovo
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.