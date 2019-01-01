QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
22.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
62.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kinovo PLC provides electrical, mechanical, building repair and maintenance, as well as construction services. It focuses on assuring safety and regulatory compliance standards in homes and places of work, creating and enhancing dwellings and workplaces to support sustainable and resilient communities, and providing energy-efficient solutions that reduce carbon footprint.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kinovo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Kinovo (BILBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kinovo (OTCPK: BILBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kinovo's (BILBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kinovo.

Q

What is the target price for Kinovo (BILBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kinovo

Q

Current Stock Price for Kinovo (BILBF)?

A

The stock price for Kinovo (OTCPK: BILBF) is $0.355118 last updated Tue Jan 12 2021 20:50:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kinovo (BILBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kinovo.

Q

When is Kinovo (OTCPK:BILBF) reporting earnings?

A

Kinovo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kinovo (BILBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kinovo.

Q

What sector and industry does Kinovo (BILBF) operate in?

A

Kinovo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.