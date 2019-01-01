ñol

Biogen
(NASDAQ:BIIB)
205.49
3.13[1.55%]
Last update: 2:53PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low202.34 - 205.32
52 Week High/Low187.16 - 468.55
Open / Close202.98 / -
Float / Outstanding129.8M / 146.5M
Vol / Avg.276.1K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap30.1B
P/E20.71
50d Avg. Price206.76
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.06
Total Float129.8M

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), Key Statistics

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
33.5B
Trailing P/E
20.71
Forward P/E
12.64
PE Ratio (TTM)
14.78
PEG Ratio (TTM)
8.6
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.78
Price / Book (mrq)
2.64
Price / EBITDA
11
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
12.26
Earnings Yield
4.83%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.98
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
76.76
Tangible Book value per share
22.76
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
12.4B
Total Assets
23.6B
Total Liabilities
12.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.26
Gross Margin
70.22%
Net Margin
12%
EBIT Margin
16.33%
EBITDA Margin
21.98%
Operating Margin
25.35%