Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 7:45AM
Waterloo Brewing Ltd engages in the production and distribution of alcohol-based products. Its products are distributed to end consumers primarily through The Beer Store in Ontario and Provincial Liquor Boards across Canada. It operates in a single industry segment which involves the production, distribution and sale of alcohol-based products. Some of the products of company are Waterloo Dark, Waterloo Amber, Waterloo IPA and many more.

Waterloo Brewing Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Waterloo Brewing (BIBLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Waterloo Brewing (OTCPK: BIBLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Waterloo Brewing's (BIBLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Waterloo Brewing.

Q

What is the target price for Waterloo Brewing (BIBLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Waterloo Brewing

Q

Current Stock Price for Waterloo Brewing (BIBLF)?

A

The stock price for Waterloo Brewing (OTCPK: BIBLF) is $4.33905 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:43:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Waterloo Brewing (BIBLF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 23, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 5, 2018.

Q

When is Waterloo Brewing (OTCPK:BIBLF) reporting earnings?

A

Waterloo Brewing does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Waterloo Brewing (BIBLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Waterloo Brewing.

Q

What sector and industry does Waterloo Brewing (BIBLF) operate in?

A

Waterloo Brewing is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.