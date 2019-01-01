QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
0.48/1.39%
52 Wk
27.5 - 38
Mkt Cap
98.3M
Payout Ratio
9.91
Open
-
P/E
7.77
EPS
1.13
Shares
2.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Blackhawk Bancorp Inc functions in the financial services domain. It is a holding company, which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Blackhawk Bank. The company's main business involves granting of commercial, residential, and consumer loans and accepting deposits. It also provides investment services. Most of the bank's income is generated through the interest derived from the provision of commercial loans.

Blackhawk Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackhawk Bancorp (BHWB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCQX: BHWB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blackhawk Bancorp's (BHWB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackhawk Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Blackhawk Bancorp (BHWB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackhawk Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackhawk Bancorp (BHWB)?

A

The stock price for Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCQX: BHWB) is $34.5 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:48:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blackhawk Bancorp (BHWB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.

Q

When is Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCQX:BHWB) reporting earnings?

A

Blackhawk Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackhawk Bancorp (BHWB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackhawk Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackhawk Bancorp (BHWB) operate in?

A

Blackhawk Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.