|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCQX: BHWB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Blackhawk Bancorp.
There is no analysis for Blackhawk Bancorp
The stock price for Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCQX: BHWB) is $34.5 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:48:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.
Blackhawk Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Blackhawk Bancorp.
Blackhawk Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.