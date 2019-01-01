QQQ
Bechtle AG is an information technology provider with operations in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and other European countries. The company's customers are mainly in the industrial, trade, financial, and public sectors. Bechtle operates through two segments: IT System House and Managed Services, and IT E-commerce. The IT System House and Managed Services segment consist of IT strategy consulting, hardware and software sales, project planning and roll-out, system integrations, IT services and training, and client management, among others. The IT E-commerce segment includes e-procurement services, software solutions, and product marketing through the Internet and telemarketing.

Bechtle Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bechtle (BHTLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bechtle (OTCPK: BHTLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bechtle's (BHTLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bechtle.

Q

What is the target price for Bechtle (BHTLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bechtle

Q

Current Stock Price for Bechtle (BHTLF)?

A

The stock price for Bechtle (OTCPK: BHTLF) is

Q

Does Bechtle (BHTLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bechtle.

Q

When is Bechtle (OTCPK:BHTLF) reporting earnings?

A

Bechtle does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bechtle (BHTLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bechtle.

Q

What sector and industry does Bechtle (BHTLF) operate in?

A

Bechtle is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.