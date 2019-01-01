Banco Hipotecario SA acts as a banking corporation based in Argentina. The company's operating segment includes Finance, Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Others. Retail Banking segment includes loans granted and other credit products, such as deposit taking from individuals. The Wholesale Banking segment encompasses corporate and financial advice, as well as asset management and loans to large customers. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail banking segment. Some of its product include mortgage credits, personal loans, insurance, cash management, and others. Geographically, it operates only in Argentina.