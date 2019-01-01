|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BHP Gr (OTCPK: BHPBF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for BHP Gr.
There is no analysis for BHP Gr
The stock price for BHP Gr (OTCPK: BHPBF) is $27.85 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 18:09:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 25, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.
BHP Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for BHP Gr.
BHP Gr is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.