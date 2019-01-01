QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
3.01/10.81%
52 Wk
25 - 32.87
Mkt Cap
141B
Payout Ratio
97.19
Open
-
P/E
8.99
EPS
0.08
Shares
5.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
BHP is a leading global diversified miner supplying iron ore, copper, oil, gas, and metallurgical. The merger of BHP Limited (now BHP Ltd.) and Billiton PLC (now BHP PLC) created the present-day BHP. Shareholders in each company have equivalent economic and voting rights in BHP as a whole and in 2022 voted to reunify the dual listed structure. Major assets include Pilbara iron ore, Queensland coking coal, Escondida copper and conventional petroleum assets, principally in Australia and the Gulf of Mexico. Onshore U.S. oil and gas assets were sold in 2018 and the remaining Petroleum assets are likely to be spun off and merged with Woodside.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BHP Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BHP Gr (BHPBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BHP Gr (OTCPK: BHPBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BHP Gr's (BHPBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BHP Gr.

Q

What is the target price for BHP Gr (BHPBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BHP Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for BHP Gr (BHPBF)?

A

The stock price for BHP Gr (OTCPK: BHPBF) is $27.85 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 18:09:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BHP Gr (BHPBF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 25, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is BHP Gr (OTCPK:BHPBF) reporting earnings?

A

BHP Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BHP Gr (BHPBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BHP Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does BHP Gr (BHPBF) operate in?

A

BHP Gr is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.