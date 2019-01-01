QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
BHPA Inc Inc provides a cloud hash power service platform. The company operates through a subsidiary which is focused on providing a cryptocurrency mining SaaS platform powered by a blockchain algorithm. It is also engaged in data processing and other online services. The company generates revenue from Hashrate Cloud Service.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BHPA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BHPA (BHPA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BHPA (OTCPK: BHPA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BHPA's (BHPA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BHPA.

Q

What is the target price for BHPA (BHPA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BHPA

Q

Current Stock Price for BHPA (BHPA)?

A

The stock price for BHPA (OTCPK: BHPA) is $0.028 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:43:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BHPA (BHPA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BHPA.

Q

When is BHPA (OTCPK:BHPA) reporting earnings?

A

BHPA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BHPA (BHPA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BHPA.

Q

What sector and industry does BHPA (BHPA) operate in?

A

BHPA is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.