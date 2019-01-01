Bashneft (OTC:BHNFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$242.1B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Bashneft using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Bashneft Questions & Answers
When is Bashneft (OTCGM:BHNFF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Bashneft
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bashneft (OTCGM:BHNFF)?
There are no earnings for Bashneft
What were Bashneft’s (OTCGM:BHNFF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Bashneft
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.