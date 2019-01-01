Bashneft PJSOC is an integrated oil company that engages in exploration and production, refining, and marketing activities. Its operational assets are located in the Russian producing regions of Volga-Urals, Timan-Pechora, and Western Siberia. In many of its fields, Bashneft has utilized a number of geological and engineering operations, like hydraulic fracturing, to sustain production numbers. Refining and marketing (downstream) operations are also located throughout Russia. Through the downstream business it produces and distributes diesel, gasoline, fuel oil, and other by-products. Petroleum products are sold either domestically, through retail stations, or to neighboring countries.