Bashneft PJSOC is an integrated oil company that engages in exploration and production, refining, and marketing activities. Its operational assets are located in the Russian producing regions of Volga-Urals, Timan-Pechora, and Western Siberia. In many of its fields, Bashneft has utilized a number of geological and engineering operations, like hydraulic fracturing, to sustain production numbers. Refining and marketing (downstream) operations are also located throughout Russia. Through the downstream business it produces and distributes diesel, gasoline, fuel oil, and other by-products. Petroleum products are sold either domestically, through retail stations, or to neighboring countries.

Bashneft Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bashneft (BHNFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bashneft (OTCGM: BHNFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bashneft's (BHNFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bashneft.

Q

What is the target price for Bashneft (BHNFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bashneft

Q

Current Stock Price for Bashneft (BHNFF)?

A

The stock price for Bashneft (OTCGM: BHNFF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bashneft (BHNFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bashneft.

Q

When is Bashneft (OTCGM:BHNFF) reporting earnings?

A

Bashneft does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bashneft (BHNFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bashneft.

Q

What sector and industry does Bashneft (BHNFF) operate in?

A

Bashneft is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.