Berkshire Hills Bancorp
(NYSE:BHLB)
25.88
0.46[1.81%]
Last update: 2:06PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low25.68 - 26.01
52 Week High/Low23.15 - 31.78
Open / Close25.83 / -
Float / Outstanding32.9M / 47.3M
Vol / Avg.85.8K / 348.1K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E9.97
50d Avg. Price27.11
Div / Yield0.48/1.89%
Payout Ratio18.82
EPS0.42
Total Float32.9M

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB), Key Statistics

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
9.97
Forward P/E
13.74
PE Ratio (TTM)
14.12
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.36
Price / Book (mrq)
1.1
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
10.03%
Price change 1 M
1.03
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.06
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
23.11
Tangible Book value per share
22.52
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
11B
Total Assets
12.1B
Total Liabilities
11B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.55
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
22.5%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -