BH Global Corp Ltd provides supply chain management, design, and manufacturing solutions to the marine and offshore industries worldwide. It operates in the segments: Electrical and Technical Supply, Green LED Lighting, Security and Integration Engineering Segments. The Electrical and Technical Supply segment which majorly dominates firm's revenue provides electrical products such as cables, lighting systems, and electrical consumables, and Others. It has a presence in China, Japan, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Malaysia, and other countries.

BH Global Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BH Global Corp (BHGCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BH Global Corp (OTCPK: BHGCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BH Global Corp's (BHGCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BH Global Corp.

Q

What is the target price for BH Global Corp (BHGCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BH Global Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for BH Global Corp (BHGCF)?

A

The stock price for BH Global Corp (OTCPK: BHGCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BH Global Corp (BHGCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BH Global Corp.

Q

When is BH Global Corp (OTCPK:BHGCF) reporting earnings?

A

BH Global Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BH Global Corp (BHGCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BH Global Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does BH Global Corp (BHGCF) operate in?

A

BH Global Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.