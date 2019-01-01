BH Global Corp Ltd provides supply chain management, design, and manufacturing solutions to the marine and offshore industries worldwide. It operates in the segments: Electrical and Technical Supply, Green LED Lighting, Security and Integration Engineering Segments. The Electrical and Technical Supply segment which majorly dominates firm's revenue provides electrical products such as cables, lighting systems, and electrical consumables, and Others. It has a presence in China, Japan, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Malaysia, and other countries.