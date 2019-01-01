Bank of Labor Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company offering personal and commercial banking services. The bank serves in three different divisions; personal, business and trust banking services. Its personal services include checking accounts, savings accounts, investment management, loans, card, online and account services. Through the business banking services it provides savings accounts, retirement plans, online payroll and other business e-banking services. The bank also provides trust solutions, custodial accounts, tax-deferred accounts and estate settlement.