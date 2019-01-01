BEVERLY HILLS BANCORP INC by Beverly Hills Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:BHBCQ), Dividends

BEVERLY HILLS BANCORP INC by Beverly Hills Bancorp, Inc. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BEVERLY HILLS BANCORP INC by Beverly Hills Bancorp, Inc. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.