Blue Hat Interactive
(NASDAQ:BHAT)
Why is it moving?
Blue Hat Interactive shares are trading lower after the company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology - Ordinary Shares is expected to split Friday, May 27, 2022 with a ratio of 1:10
0.1556
-0.0278[-15.16%]
Last update: 1:41PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.15 - 0.17
52 Week High/Low0.17 - 1.04
Open / Close0.15 / -
Float / Outstanding41.4M / 61.8M
Vol / Avg.1M / 521K
Mkt Cap9.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.35
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.04
Total Float41.4M

Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT), Key Statistics

Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ: BHAT) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
12.7M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.7
Price / Book (mrq)
0.75
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-632.5%
Price change 1 M
0.61
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.25
Tangible Book value per share
0.13
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
18.9M
Total Assets
36.5M
Total Liabilities
18.9M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.22
Gross Margin
40.65%
Net Margin
15.14%
EBIT Margin
21.8%
EBITDA Margin
21.8%
Operating Margin
15.06%