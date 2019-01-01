QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.15 - 3.15
Mkt Cap
569.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.16
Shares
180.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
BW Offshore Ltd is a holding company. It is engaged in developing, owning and operating oil and gas Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSO) and Floating, Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessels. The group's activities are focused on construction, ownership, and operation of FPSOs and FSOs.

BW Offshore Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BW Offshore (BGSWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BW Offshore (OTCPK: BGSWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BW Offshore's (BGSWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BW Offshore.

Q

What is the target price for BW Offshore (BGSWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BW Offshore

Q

Current Stock Price for BW Offshore (BGSWF)?

A

The stock price for BW Offshore (OTCPK: BGSWF) is $3.15 last updated Fri Aug 20 2021 17:08:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BW Offshore (BGSWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BW Offshore.

Q

When is BW Offshore (OTCPK:BGSWF) reporting earnings?

A

BW Offshore does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BW Offshore (BGSWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BW Offshore.

Q

What sector and industry does BW Offshore (BGSWF) operate in?

A

BW Offshore is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.