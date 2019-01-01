|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BW Offshore (OTCPK: BGSWF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for BW Offshore.
There is no analysis for BW Offshore
The stock price for BW Offshore (OTCPK: BGSWF) is $3.15 last updated Fri Aug 20 2021 17:08:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for BW Offshore.
BW Offshore does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for BW Offshore.
BW Offshore is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.