B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS), Dividends

B&G Foods issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash B&G Foods generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
The next dividend payout for B&G Foods ($BGS) will be on August 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of B&G Foods (BGS) shares by June 30, 2022
The next dividend for B&G Foods (BGS) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $0.48
The most current yield for B&G Foods (BGS) is 7.91% and is payable next on August 1, 2022
