Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Berkshire Grey
Berkshire Grey Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ: BGRY) was reported by Credit Suisse on March 30, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting BGRY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 270.37% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ: BGRY) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Berkshire Grey maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Berkshire Grey, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Berkshire Grey was filed on March 30, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 30, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Berkshire Grey (BGRY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $10.00 to $8.00. The current price Berkshire Grey (BGRY) is trading at is $2.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
