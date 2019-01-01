QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bio-Genex Laboratories Inc is a United States based company engaged in the business of designing, developing and commercializing molecular pathology systems for cancer diagnosis, prognosis, precession medicine and life science research. Its products include Xmatrx systems, i6000 systems, i500 Plus, EZ-Retriever, IHC primary antibodies, microRNA probes, special stains, and IHC/ISH detection kits, among others. The product areas in which the company focuses on are multiple fully automated molecular pathology workstations, Immunohistochemistry, In-situ hybridization, Fluorescence in-situ hybridization, Multiplex stains, In-situ PCR, and MicroRNA and HPV probe system. The organization has a business presence all around the globe.

Bio-Genex Laboratories Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bio-Genex Laboratories (BGNX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bio-Genex Laboratories (OTCEM: BGNX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bio-Genex Laboratories's (BGNX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bio-Genex Laboratories.

Q

What is the target price for Bio-Genex Laboratories (BGNX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bio-Genex Laboratories

Q

Current Stock Price for Bio-Genex Laboratories (BGNX)?

A

The stock price for Bio-Genex Laboratories (OTCEM: BGNX) is $0.0031 last updated Thu Sep 02 2021 16:05:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bio-Genex Laboratories (BGNX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bio-Genex Laboratories.

Q

When is Bio-Genex Laboratories (OTCEM:BGNX) reporting earnings?

A

Bio-Genex Laboratories does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bio-Genex Laboratories (BGNX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bio-Genex Laboratories.

Q

What sector and industry does Bio-Genex Laboratories (BGNX) operate in?

A

Bio-Genex Laboratories is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.