Bio-Genex Laboratories Inc is a United States based company engaged in the business of designing, developing and commercializing molecular pathology systems for cancer diagnosis, prognosis, precession medicine and life science research. Its products include Xmatrx systems, i6000 systems, i500 Plus, EZ-Retriever, IHC primary antibodies, microRNA probes, special stains, and IHC/ISH detection kits, among others. The product areas in which the company focuses on are multiple fully automated molecular pathology workstations, Immunohistochemistry, In-situ hybridization, Fluorescence in-situ hybridization, Multiplex stains, In-situ PCR, and MicroRNA and HPV probe system. The organization has a business presence all around the globe.