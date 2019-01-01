BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB
(OTCPK:BGLAF)
$9.00
0[0.00%]
Last update: 2:14PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 4.862KMkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range8.420 - 10.340

BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB Stock (OTC:BGLAF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

No Data
Q

What is the target price for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no price target for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no analyst for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

Is the Analyst Rating BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB Stock (OTC:BGLAF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

No Data
Q

What is the target price for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no price target for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no analyst for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

Is the Analyst Rating BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB Stock (OTC:BGLAF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

No Data
Q

What is the target price for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no price target for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no analyst for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

Is the Analyst Rating BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB Stock (OTC:BGLAF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

No Data
Q

What is the target price for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no price target for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no analyst for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

Is the Analyst Rating BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB Stock (OTC:BGLAF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

No Data
Q

What is the target price for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no price target for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no analyst for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

Is the Analyst Rating BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB Stock (OTC:BGLAF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

No Data
Q

What is the target price for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no price target for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no analyst for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

Is the Analyst Rating BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB Stock (OTC:BGLAF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

No Data
Q

What is the target price for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no price target for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no analyst for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

Is the Analyst Rating BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB Stock (OTC:BGLAF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

No Data
Q

What is the target price for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no price target for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no analyst for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

Is the Analyst Rating BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB Stock (OTC:BGLAF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

No Data
Q

What is the target price for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no price target for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no analyst for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Q

Is the Analyst Rating BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB (BGLAF) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BIOGAIA AB PUBL B by Biogaia AB

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved