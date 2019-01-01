QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.7K
Div / Yield
0.11/3.22%
52 Wk
3.37 - 3.66
Mkt Cap
6.5B
Payout Ratio
29.56
Open
-
P/E
9.33
EPS
3.33
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bangkok Bank PCL is a Thai commercial bank with some international exposure to other Asian countries, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The bank's business units include corporate, commercial, business, consumer, international, and investment banking. Corporate banking services include loans, project finance, treasury, investment banking, trade finance, cash management, and securities. Nearly half of its loan portfolio is exposed to manufacturing and commercial businesses, followed by the utilities sector. The bank's strategy calls for increasingly leveraging its connection to other Asian countries, lending to high-growth sectors, and creating an omnichannel customer experience.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bangkok Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bangkok Bank (BGKKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bangkok Bank (OTCPK: BGKKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bangkok Bank's (BGKKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bangkok Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Bangkok Bank (BGKKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bangkok Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Bangkok Bank (BGKKF)?

A

The stock price for Bangkok Bank (OTCPK: BGKKF) is $3.42 last updated Mon Dec 13 2021 17:32:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bangkok Bank (BGKKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bangkok Bank.

Q

When is Bangkok Bank (OTCPK:BGKKF) reporting earnings?

A

Bangkok Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bangkok Bank (BGKKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bangkok Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Bangkok Bank (BGKKF) operate in?

A

Bangkok Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.