Bangkok Bank PCL is a Thai commercial bank with some international exposure to other Asian countries, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The bank's business units include corporate, commercial, business, consumer, international, and investment banking. Corporate banking services include loans, project finance, treasury, investment banking, trade finance, cash management, and securities. Nearly half of its loan portfolio is exposed to manufacturing and commercial businesses, followed by the utilities sector. The bank's strategy calls for increasingly leveraging its connection to other Asian countries, lending to high-growth sectors, and creating an omnichannel customer experience.