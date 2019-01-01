ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Barings Global Short
(NYSE:BGH)
14.135
0.205[1.47%]
Last update: 12:58PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low13.99 - 14.15
52 Week High/Low13.7 - 17.49
Open / Close13.99 / -
Float / Outstanding17M / 20.1M
Vol / Avg.21.9K / 58.7K
Mkt Cap283.6M
P/E5.64
50d Avg. Price14.88
Div / Yield1.27/9.10%
Payout Ratio51.3
EPS-
Total Float17M

Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH), Key Statistics

Barings Global Short (NYSE: BGH) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
5.64
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.64
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
5.56
Price / Book (mrq)
0.78
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
17.73%
Price change 1 M
0.93
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.63
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
17.88
Tangible Book value per share
17.88
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
141M
Total Assets
499.7M
Total Liabilities
141M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -