Big 5 Sporting Goods
(NASDAQ:BGFV)
13.20
0.41[3.21%]
Last update: 1:02PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low13 - 13.58
52 Week High/Low11.16 - 47.65
Open / Close13.02 / -
Float / Outstanding21.3M / 22.3M
Vol / Avg.532.1K / 948.3K
Mkt Cap294.7M
P/E3.2
50d Avg. Price15.38
Div / Yield1/7.82%
Payout Ratio23.25
EPS0.42
Total Float21.3M

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV), Key Statistics

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
522.3M
Trailing P/E
3.2
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
3.2
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.25
Price / Book (mrq)
1.06
Price / EBITDA
2.1
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.81
Earnings Yield
31.27%
Price change 1 M
0.88
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.51
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
12.04
Tangible Book value per share
12.04
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
472.9M
Total Assets
741.8M
Total Liabilities
472.9M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.58
Gross Margin
35.51%
Net Margin
3.76%
EBIT Margin
4.39%
EBITDA Margin
6.26%
Operating Margin
4.39%