There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Bio-Bridge Science Inc is a biotech company focused on the commercial development of biological products for the prevention and treatment of human diseases and manufacturing and sales of materials in producing vaccines. It develop products in respect to HIV vaccine, a vaccine to prevent AIDS; a colon cancer therapeutic vaccine; and an HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bio-Bridge Science Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bio-Bridge Science (BGES) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bio-Bridge Science (OTCEM: BGES) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bio-Bridge Science's (BGES) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bio-Bridge Science.

Q

What is the target price for Bio-Bridge Science (BGES) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bio-Bridge Science

Q

Current Stock Price for Bio-Bridge Science (BGES)?

A

The stock price for Bio-Bridge Science (OTCEM: BGES) is $0.005 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 14:31:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bio-Bridge Science (BGES) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bio-Bridge Science.

Q

When is Bio-Bridge Science (OTCEM:BGES) reporting earnings?

A

Bio-Bridge Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bio-Bridge Science (BGES) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bio-Bridge Science.

Q

What sector and industry does Bio-Bridge Science (BGES) operate in?

A

Bio-Bridge Science is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.