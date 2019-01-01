BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BGC Partners
BGC Partners Questions & Answers
The latest price target for BGC Partners (NASDAQ: BGCP) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting BGCP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 118.41% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BGC Partners (NASDAQ: BGCP) was provided by Credit Suisse, and BGC Partners initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BGC Partners, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BGC Partners was filed on February 15, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 15, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BGC Partners (BGCP) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price BGC Partners (BGCP) is trading at is $3.21, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
